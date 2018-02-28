Two charged with trafficking after hotel room search

Two men face drug trafficking charges after Red Deer RCMP seized fentanyl, heroin and other drugs during a search warrant of one room at a north end hotel on Feb. 2nd.

Police officers in the Red Deer RCMP GIS drug unit conducted the search warrant on the hotel room at 11 p.m. on Feb. 2nd and took two male suspects into custody without incident. RCMP seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and GHB, as well as numerous items consistent with drug trafficking.

Bryan Jason Doucette, 44, and 34-year-old James Marshall Coffin each face four charges of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one charge each for possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The Red Deer GIS drug unit focuses on interrupting the flow of illicit and dangerous drugs into the community as part of the detachment’s overall crime reduction strategy to address the root causes of crime and conduct targeted enforcement initiatives accordingly.

If you have information about drug trafficking activity in Red Deer, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly