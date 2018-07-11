In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House. (Evan Vucci, AP Photo)

Trudeau and Trump have informal meeting on trade at NATO summit

Conversation was on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels including efforts to revise the NAFTA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke informally with U.S. President Donald Trump today — the first face-to-face encounter the two have had since the explosive G7 meetings last month in Quebec.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister says the conversation was on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels and focused on trade, including efforts to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The two also touched on the implications of a new Mexican president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for NAFTA negotiations.

The discussion was not an official bilateral meeting, which are common during summits involving world leaders like NATO.

News of the meeting comes as a final communique is issued by NATO members a day early.

It is signed by all 29 NATO leaders and reaffirms the alliance’s “unwavering commitment” to see member states dedicate two per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2024.

The Canadian Press

