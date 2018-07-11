NDP urges Trudeau to develop funding plan to help Greyhound

NDP leader Singh asked Trudeau in letter to take ‘immediate action,’ stop the cancellation of crucial bus routes

The federal NDP is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to develop a funding plan that would preserve Greyhound Canada’s bus routes in northern communities.

In a letter being released today, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh asks Trudeau to take “immediate action” and stop the cancellation of crucial bus routes in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, northwestern Ontario and rural British Columbia.

Greyhound Canada announced Monday that its cutting its passenger and delivery services in those regions, prompting outrage among rural and First Nations communities that rely heavily on the service.

Singh says a federal funding plan must ensure there’s no interruption or reduction in bus service so no community is left “stranded.”

READ MORE: Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

He’s asking Trudeau to enlist the help of provinces and affected municipalities to develop the plan.

Singh says the cancellations, the most recent in a string of service reductions, would create a massive gap in transit services and cut off Canadians from jobs, health care, education, family and public services.

Transport Canada says Greyhound Canada operates on a commercial basis with no support from the federal government, and that there are no existing federal programs that would subsidize a private intercity bus carrier.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – July 11th
Next story
Trudeau and Trump have informal meeting on trade at NATO summit

Just Posted

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – July 11th

Tune into our recap of all news Red Deer

Ryon Holmedal to take audiences on a rich ‘immersive audio/visual’ experience

Performance runs July 26th at The Krossing with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Council approves microbrewery for Johnstone Drive

Microbreweries are an emerging industry in Red Deer

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Bucs’ manhandle St. Albert to take second in AFL

56-8 win puts Bucs’ right behind Ft. Mac in AFL standings

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Trudeau and Trump share concern about a proposed Russian pipeline

Canada, U.S. express concern at NATO over Russian pipeline into Germany

Croatia in World Cup final for 1st time, beats England 2-1

Croatia, the first team in 28 years to come from behind to win a World Cup semifinal match, will play France

$500K can buy you a lot or a little space in Canada: report

Average national home price will not buy three bedrooms in half of Canada’s 50 largest cities.

Most Read