Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

A truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary had pleaded guilty earlier this year to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors, but she had to consider the number of people who died or were severely injured and face lifelong challenges.

Sidhu barrelled through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus at a rural Saskatchewan intersection last April.

READ MORE: A look at judge who will sentence truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured.

The Crown wanted the 30-year-old Sidhu to be sent to prison for 10 years, while the defence said other cases suggested a range of 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

