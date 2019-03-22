Substitute teacher arrested after gun fires in Alabama classroom

Administrators were alerted, and the man was detained until authorities arrived

Police have arrested a substitute teacher in Alabama after his gun went off in a first-grade classroom.

No one was injured in the incident Friday. But authorities tell news outlets that 72-year-old Henry Rex Weaver is in custody and will face charges.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says students were in the classroom with Weaver at Blountsville Elementary School when a gun that was in his pocket discharged.

Administrators were alerted, and the man was detained until authorities arrived.

Moon says he is concerned that a substitute teacher brought a firearm to school. He says the minimum charge in the case is reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanour under state law.

Records aren’t yet available to show whether Weaver has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

Just Posted

Motown Soul celebrates ‘greats’ of classic era

Show pays tribute to Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye among others

Women of Excellence Awards introduces ‘Women of Excellence in Construction’

Gala will take place June 19th at the Sheraton Red Deer

Check online to make sure you’re registered to vote in upcoming provincial election

Advance polls open Tuesday, April 9th to Saturday, April 13th

UPDATE: Christy Starling has been found

Red Deer RCMP thank the public for their assistance

Red Deer Legion Pipe Band celebrates National Tartan Day

The band is raising money for their trip to Scotland in 2020

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Fierce house cat spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

The company says it will spend $300 million at its plant in Orion Township

Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported: lawyer

The Crown has asked that Sidhu serve 10 years in prison

China chemical plant blast kills 47, injures hundreds more

This is one of China’s worst industrial accidents in recent years

Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass, suffers minor injuries

The incident happened Friday morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory

Most Read