Transportation Safety Board of Canada board member Paul Dittmann and TSB Chair Kathy Fox arrive for a press conference to release Watchlist 2018 in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Pervasive fatigue in rail, marine and air transportation is a top concern for the Transportation Safety Board.

In its annual safety watch list released on Monday, the agency that investigates transportation incidents says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations because it can degrade performance.

It says transportation crews often work long and irregular hours, frequently in multiple time zones and challenging conditions.

The TSB says fatigue has been found to be a risk or contributing factor in more than 90 investigations conducted by the agency since 1992.

RELATED: Poorly-managed fatigue led to Nathan E. Stewart fuel spill, transportation board says

READ MORE: 5 injured in plane crash at Abbotsford International Airshow

TSB chair Kathy Fox says that Transport Canada, operators, unions, and employees all need to work to prevent and manage fatigue at work.

The board’s watch list also flags the “disturbing safety record” of the fishing industry, which it says experienced an all-time high of 17 fatalities in 2018.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crews respond to reports of a fire in West Park neighbourhood

Just Posted

Crews respond to reports of a fire in West Park neighbourhood

Residents seen waiting outside

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Desiree Ganger

She was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 27th

Generals pull off 3-2 shootout win against Innisfail

Lacombe overcomes short bench for another win

Jade Eagleson hits the stage at Bo’s Nov. 4th

Eagleson is with Gord Bamford’s ‘Honkytonks and Dive Bars Tour’

Adriana LaGrange wins UCP nomination in Red Deer North

LaGrange looks forward to putting a team together and running a good, positive campaign

Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

VIDEO: Red Sox top Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series

Steve Pearce hit two home runs and David Price gave up one earned run in seven innings of work

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

60-year-old Vichai is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in central England in his helicopter

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

Most Read