Red Deer RCMP arrest three after police vehicle rammed

Two men and a woman face charges after the stolen truck they were driving rammed a Red Deer RCMP police vehicle the afternoon of Oct. 25th; the collision caused damage to a residential fence, a garage and a power transformer, resulting in power outages in the Johnstone area.

RCMP were on patrol in north Red Deer at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 25th when they located the stolen truck driving in the area of Jewel St. and James St. When the truck entered an alley behind James St., police initiated a traffic stop; the suspect truck, a Ford F150, rammed the police vehicle in an attempt to flee; that collision caused significant structural damage to a fence and garage at one residence. The truck then became stuck on the transformer box, causing the neighbourhood to lose power for several hours while City of Red Deer staff repaired the damage. RCMP arrested two at the truck, and arrested a third suspect after a brief foot pursuit. RCMP continue to investigate the identity of a fourth suspect who fled the scene and was not located.

No police officers or civilians were injured in the collisions; the female suspect sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital before being released into RCMP custody. RCMP seized fentanyl during the arrests. The truck, a Ford F150, had been reported stolen out of Blackfalds; the license plate on the truck had been reported stolen out of Fort McMurray.

Nickolas Tweedle, 21, was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with probation and failing to appear in court; he now faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possesion of stolen property under $5,000, flight from police, failing to comply with probation order, driving without insurance, driving without registration and driving while unauthorized.

Trent Tyler Roan, 25, faces the charge of two counts of breach of a court order.

Shyla Loustel, 23, faces the charges of possession of schedule I substance and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP