Toys for Tickets wraps up with 300 gifts for families in need

More than 300 toys were collected through the annual Toys for Tickets program this year and delivered to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

More than 230 parking tickets issued between Nov. 1st and Dec. 1st were cancelled when they were paid for with a toy.

Citizens donated a range of toys with a total value of $5,600 as part of the 11th year of Toys for Tickets.

For more information about the Toys for Tickets program, contact Parking Administration at 403-342-8185 or visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.

-Weber