RCMP search for individual impersonating a police officer

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect alleged to be impersonating a police officer after a male youth was “pulled over” in south Red Deer in the early hours of Dec. 4th.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 4th, Red Deer RCMP received a report that a 16-year-old male had just been stopped in the area of Hwy. 595 and 30th Ave. by a vehicle that flashed red and blue lights. When the driver pulled over, the suspect approached the vehicle and asked for the youth’s license, insurance and registration; when the suspect was asked to show police identification, he fled and was last seen driving northbound on 30th Ave.

RCMP attended immediately and made patrols for the suspect vehicle but did not locate it.

The suspect is described as: A Caucasian male, in his 30s, a large, muscular build, red hair and long red beard, wearing a plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark brown toque.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Crown Victoria with body damage and a red and blue light bar, and no license plate.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

– Connolly