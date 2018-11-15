Vincent Noseworthy, 39. (Edmonton Police handout)

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

An Alberta man is facing a handful of sexual assault-related charges in connection to a Tinder date gone wrong, and police believe there could be other alleged victims in other provinces.

Vincent Noseworthy, 39, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, and unlawful confinement, Edmonton Police said in a news release Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 14, after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

It’s alleged she and Noseworthy had arranged to meet through the dating app Tinder. During the date, the two drove to a rural location outside of Edmonton in the woman’s vehicle, police said, where Noseworthy allegedly confined her and violently assaulted her.

Noseworthy has been released on conditions, but investigators said he may commit another alleged offence.

He is active on online dating websites and may go by the name “Vinnie Worth.”

Any additional victims are encouraged to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com/250.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Construction begins on new AHS youth detox facility in Red Deer

Just Posted

Construction begins on new AHS youth detox facility in Red Deer

The facility will help around 170 children and teens across Central Alberta

Muay Thai fighter Stephanie Schmale making a name for herself in the amateur fighting ring

Red Deer fighter to take on Team USA on Nov. 17th in Edmonton

Pop Evil hits the stage at Bo’s Nov. 25th

Acclaimed band is touring in support of self-titled disc released early this year

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP arrest man involved in fatal hit and run

RCMP flew to Nipawin, Sask. to arrest Tosh Vertraeten

Mixed reaction from public on proposed supervised consumption site

Issue tabled until the Nov. 26th meeting

First Nation marks ‘milestone’ land deal at Alberta ceremony

Lubicon Lake First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan signed treaty last month

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

Many of the missing are elderly and from Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 to the north of Paradise.

Canfor to buy 70 per cent stake in Swedish Vida Group for $580 million

The privately held company has nine sawmills in southern Sweden with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion board feet.

Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi’s killing

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Most Read