Alberta RCMP held Counter-Terrorism Information Officer Workshop in Red Deer

Training informed first responders on key indicators of criminal or terrorist activity

From November 13th to 15th, the RCMP provided specialized training to inform and educate first responders (i.e. police, paramedics, firefighters) on key indicators of criminal or terrorist activity that might otherwise go unnoticed and unreported.

The three-day Counter Terrorism Information Officers (CTIO) workshop was the latest in a series of workshops designed to heighten awareness among first responders. Approximately 110 representatives attended from across Alberta, with representatives from the provincial and federal government, industry representatives, and members from the Calgary Police Service. Presenters included academic experts and counter-terrorism specialists.

“CTIOs are a vital link in keeping first responders knowledgeable about current terrorist techniques and practices,” said Insp. Wayne Stevenson, operations officer, Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET). “With this information, responders can improve techniques to recognize these indicators and respond as early as possible.”

Increasing knowledge of criminal and terrorist activities is the first step to ensure public safety and national security. The CTIO program offers several mutual benefits to participating agencies and INSET, including:

· Enhancing public safety through the integration of first responders;

· Placing additional national security resources on the ground;

· Sharing intelligence on terrorism trends and tactics; and

· Engaging first responders in national security matters.

The safety of Canadians from criminal and terrorist activities is paramount in the RCMP’s police service delivery. The RCMP will continue to engage its domestic law enforcement partners and Canadian communities to create a strong and integrated approach to counter terrorist activity and radicalization to violence.

“K” Division delivers CTIO courses four times per year. The next CTIO will be held in Calgary at SAIT College in March 2019.

-Submitted by RCMP Alberta Media Relations

