HARMONY - Michelle Colby, Kayla Williams and Ryan Marchant perform in the Time Machine Rock ‘n Roll Revue last fall. A shortened version of this will be a highlight of the The ‘Time Is Muscle Community Cardiac Awareness Dinner and Show’ set to run Feb. 24th at The Krossing. photo submitted

Time is Muscle event running in support of local cardiac treatment

Event aimed at raising awareness for cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer

The ‘Time Is Muscle Community Cardiac Awareness Dinner and Show’ hopes to build awareness for a cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer.

The event, slated for Feb. 24th at The Krossing, features a buffet dinner and a live highlight show from the ‘Time Machine Retro Rock & Roll Revue’ which was staged last fall in the City, as well as a silent auction, 50/50 and other shenanigans, said organizer Harley Hay.

“We are chuffed to put together an abbreviated show from our sold out Time Machine 2 production last October for such a good cause,” said Hay.

Currently, the Red Deer hospital doesn’t have a cardiac catheterization lab – a critical aspect to treating those suffering a heart attack.

Cynthia de Boer of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation said the people organizing the event want to make it known that they would like to have a cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer.

She added that the event is purely being organized to raise money for cardiac care.

“The money that we’re raising for cardiology right now is going to things like acute care beds, something called a Pyxis MedStation, which is a really neat automated, medical, prescription-dispensing system, so those are the kinds of things that the money will be used for,” she said.

There has been a growing movement of late in pushing for not just a major hospital expansion or a new hospital for the City, but also for one of these labs to be ultimately set up as well.

Tickets are $65 and are available at: http://www.rdrhfoundation.com/time-is-muscle.

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business
Next story
Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces sexual assault charges

Just Posted

Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces sexual assault charges

A publication ban on the former MLA was lifted Friday

United Way of Central Alberta raises over $2 million for annual campaign

Red Deer celebration focused on putting a face on those who directly benefit

Recent RCMP arrests include seizures of fentanyl and carfentanil

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

Municipalities Minister Shaye Anderson discusses business in Red Deer

Provincial Government says they are listening to needs of local business

Red Deer College and Child Advocacy Centre announce partnership

RDC to be the future home of Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

Red Deer Catholic School Board introduces new Pre-K program

Play-based discovery for early learning in Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces sexual assault charges

A publication ban on the former MLA was lifted Friday

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

Stettler and Bashaw residents in possession of cocaine

Stettler RCMP execute search warrant and locate cocaine and crack cocaine

UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

UPDATE – Located: Aboriginal man from Ponoka’s Centennial Centre

Ponoka RCMP say the 28-year-old Aboriginal man went missing Feb. 7

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot into stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Most Read