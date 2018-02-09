Good start to the year with building permits

Last month 84 permits were issued in Red Deer

The year got off to a great start with building permits for January 2018 nearly tripling in value in comparison to the first month of 2017.

Last month there were 84 permits issued overall, valued at $30 million compared to 75 permits issued in January 2018, valued at $11.5 million.

That’s thanks in large part to a building permit for replacement of Westpark Middle School, valued at $15.3 million; and a building permit for construction of phase 2 of the Holiday Inn Express hotel, valued at $10 million.

Monthly permit statistics are available on The City’s website.

Time is Muscle event running in support of local cardiac treatment
Red Deer College and Child Advocacy Centre announce partnership

