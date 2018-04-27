Three dead in motorcycle versus pickup collision in Maskwacis

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a tragic triple fatality collision Thursday night

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a tragic triple fatality between a motorcycle, a pickup and an SUV.

The incident occurred Thursday night at about 10:30 p.m. on Highway 2A and Secondary Highway 611 west.

Three adults were declared deceased at the scene, say police. There were others involved who were uninjured.

The incident was so severe the scene was only cleared at 4 a.m. by the Red Deer RCMP collision analyst.

”Preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck traveling northbound on Highway 2A, attempted a turn onto Highway 611 west and collided with a motorcycle traveling southbound,” say police.

It was severe enough that the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the motorcycle. At that time, the driver and passenger of the pickup truck exited the truck to help when a southbound SUV collided with the initial scene.

“The 51-year-old male driver of the motorcycle along with his 47-year-old female passenger, as well as the 47-year-old female passenger of the pick up truck all succumbed to their injuries on scene. All three were from Maskwacis,” say police.

For Maskwacis RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon McDermott, it is a tragedy that hits close to home.

“Our condolences to all the families affected by this terrible incident. The RCMP and their Victim Services Units from both Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin, as well as the Urgent Mental Health Unit will work to provide whatever support community members may seek to get through this,” said McDermott.

The driver of the pick up truck as well as the driver and three passengers of the SUV were not injured.

The investigation into this collision continues and the RCMP do not have update at this time.

