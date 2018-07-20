A view of the Midway food and shopping at Westerner Days. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

The Expo Wheel ride a no-go at Westerner Days

Red Deerians take in Westerner Days all week long

Sunburned shoulders, face-painted kids, the smell of mini-donuts and the sound of screams from the Midway rides—Westerner Days is in full swing.

The sweltering heat didn’t keep people off the rides, about 40 rides provided by North American Midway Entertainment have been going non-stop this week.

Some enthusiasts may have noticed that the anticipated new addition, the Expo Wheel, which was set to debut at Westerner Days, never arrived.

According to Scooter Korek, VP of client services with North American Midway Entertainment, the Expo Wheel manufacturer first pushed their delivery date from the beginning to the end of June. When the end of June rolled around the ride was still not ready.

Korek said they were very disappointed not to get the new Expo Wheel in time to debut it at Westerner Days, as planned.

Manufacturing delays are not altogether uncommon in the ride industry, he said. Purchasing new rides is a big undertaking.

“It’s not as if there are just Ferris Wheels sitting on a shelf ready to go that we can just pick up,” Korek said.

He emphasized that if the manufacturer does not feel the ride is ready to release, that Midway Entertainment is fine to wait until they are satisfied with the quality of their product.

“They’ve gotta get it right before they send it out—if the ride manufacturer doesn’t feel comfortable sending it out yet, then we don’t want it,” Korek said. He added that customer safety is paramount.

Since the delivery date was pushed to the end of June, North American Midway Entertainment has not been updated on when the Expo Wheel will be completed.

Previous story
20,000 swarm to Westerner Days on day two

Just Posted

The Expo Wheel ride a no-go at Westerner Days

Red Deerians take in Westerner Days all week long

20,000 swarm to Westerner Days on day two

Westerner Days Fair & Exposition saw the community meet-up for Tim Hortons Kids Day

WATCH: Red Deer Airport’s Boot Scootin BBQ supports great cause

Airport hopes to donate $4,000+ to Aspire Special Needs

Four-car crash, including RCMP vehicle, on Highway 2

Two sheriff’s vehicles were also involved in the collision that closed down one lane

Red Deer entrepreneur looks to end stigma of mental health

Unparalleled Sports Wear helps support Canadian Mental Health Association

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of the week’s news in Red Deer

Trump was taped talking of paying Playboy model: AP source

Source says former personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded discussion prior to 2016 election

UPDATED: Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified, Toronto police say

McArthur worked as a landscaper and allegedly concealed the remains of several men in planters

Premiers to wrap up 2 days of meetings at New Brunswick seaside resort

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

UPDATED: Airdrie man charged after Taser-like weapons seized

Canadian Border and Airdrie RCMP charged a man after an attempt to bring the weapons into Canada

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

Sylvan Lake is moving toward a greener town

The Town of Sylvan Lake is moving forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy

Most Read