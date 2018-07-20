20,000 swarm to Westerner Days on day two

The second day of Westerner Days Fair & Exposition saw the community meet-up for Tim Hortons Kids Day, despite the afternoon thunderstorm.

Over 20,000 visitors entered the grounds to enjoy the rides, test out some fairground treats at the Grub Hub, sponsored by rdnewsNOW.

Over 2,400 fans saw Helix, Lee Aaron and Iron Buffalo rock the TD Main Stage, sponsored by 106.7 The Drive.

The night ended with a bang with fireworks, sponsored by KRAZE 101.3.

The Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships was also on its second day yesterday. Pople of all ages to Buckled-Up and celebrated Central Alberta’s western heritage.

On our second evening of the races, Reed Rosencrans, sponsored by The Pipe Yard came in first place, with a time of 79.52 seconds, while Linda Shippelt-Hubl, sponsored by KFC/Taco Bell took home second place with her 79.84 seconds. Louis Johner, sponsored by Wei’s Western Wear and with a time of 79.87 finished in third place and Joh Stott, sponsored by Go Uncle Ben’s RV came in fourth, with a time of 80.97.

Average times for this year’s Westerner Days chuckwagon races saw Reed Rosencrans, sponsored by The Pipe Yard, take the lead with a time of 156.46 seconds. Jack Stott, sponsored by The Home Place, is currently in second place with 157.71 seconds, while John Stott, sponsored by Go Uncle Ben’s RV, holds third place with a time of 158.29.

Currently in fourth place, we have Marvin Hubl, sponsored by MNP LLP, with a time of 158.72.

Tonight’s TD Main Stage show features The Washboard Union, River Town Saints and The Dean Ray Band, sponsored by Real Country 95.5 and Real Country 93.3.

Fair-goers can get free reserved floor seating by going to the Tickets Alberta Box Office 90 minutes before the concert starts. These tickets are free with admission. Doors will open at 7pm, with the concert kicking off at 8pm.

The Real Country Adventure Alley, presented by Real Country 95.5, powered by ENMAX and sponsored by Radisson Hotel & Resorts, has been a real hub of activities at this year’s Westerner Days.

Safari Jeff provides audiences of all ages with a thrilling professional adventure, discovering amazing reptiles from around the world. Safari Jeff educates and captivates with his intriguing live reptiles and stunning HD multi-media experience.

If high-energy family fun is what you’re looking for, The Canine Stars, Stunt Dog Show also located in the Real Country Adventure Alley, are the ones to watch!

With big air, super speeds, and incredible feats of doggie athleticism, The Canine Stars presentations pack in the action along with great music and enthusiasm. A particular favourite with young Westerner Days visitors is the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn, where kids and adults alike have the opportunity to learn about a variety of farm animals and connect with Central Alberta’s agricultural past and present.

Visitors can also take in shows like the AFSC Little Stars Rodeo and pet animals at Cosmo’s Petting Zoo, sponsored by BIG 105.5.

For a full list of events and other Fair information, visit westernerdays.ca.

-Submitted by Westerner Park