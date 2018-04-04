The Alberta Bike Swap pedals back to Red Deer

Annual Red Deer Bike swap will take place May 11th at Westerner Park

The annual Alberta Bike Swap is heading back to Red Deer May 11th.

The non-profit event returns half the profit back to the community to fund safe cycling, along with making good tech-check bikes available. The other half goes towards funding more bike swap events.

The bike swap also works with groups in the city for bikes donated to get re-used and re-cylced so that there is less of a landfill burden.

The event takes place in Salon B at Westerner Park. The drop off time for donating bikes is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the purchasing time is between 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

For more information visit albertabikeswap.ca.