Temporary changes in connection to Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange construction

On Sept. 4th, southbound Gaetz Avenue, and the access to Southpointe Common Mall from Gaetz Avenue, will be temporarily closed.

All access to the mall from 19th St. will be maintained.

Motorists heading southbound on 50th Ave. wishing to access the mall will be detoured to the access on 19th St.

This closure is expected to last up to two months, weather dependent, and is required to re-construct the mall access and new southbound Gaetz Avenue lanes.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5th, the on-ramp from the Taylor Drive/19th St. intersection onto northbound Hwy. 2 will be temporarily closed.

Motorists will be directed to use a temporary on-ramp immediately adjacent to the existing ramp.

This closure is expected to last up to three weeks, weather dependent, and is required to construct the new ramp providing access to northbound Hwy. 2.

Detour plans for these closures are available at Hwy2Gaetz.com.

The Highway 2 / Gaetz Avenue Interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting.

For detailed project information, visit Hwy2Gaetz.com. Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd., on behalf of Alberta Transportation, would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience through the construction season.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.

-Submitted by Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd.