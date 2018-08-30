Alberta RCMP shares back-to-school #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day weekend

#TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users

September is almost here and back-to-school season is in full gear.

Police expect Alberta highways to experience increased traffic with people returning from their holidays, Labour Day long weekend, as well as public transit and school buses operating their regular routes.

The Alberta RCMP reminds all road users, students, parents and drivers alike, that #TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users.

During Labour Day long weekend last year (Sep. 1st-4th, 2017), there were 394 motor vehicle collisions (MVC) in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction alone, out of which four involved fatalities and 47 involved injuries.

In 2017, speeding was believed to be a factor in at least one out of five fatal MVCs and impairment by alcohol or drugs was a factor in at least one out of three fatal MVCs.

Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs, says, “Our number one priority in Integrated Traffic Units is to ensure that all road users are safe. As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, we remind drivers to share the road with other motorists and to respect the law.”

Gardner adds that, “Speeding and impairment by alcohol and drugs remain a leading cause of death on Alberta roads – please drive sober and free of distractions.”

Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, says, “As students head back to school, we encourage all road users, students, parents and drivers alike, to remain alert and respect the law. School bus safety, crosswalk safety and school zones will be top of mind.” Supt. Graham explains that “Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. Do not speed or drive impaired.”

As students head back to the classroom, keep the following #TrafficSafety tips in mind.

· Students: walk on sidewalks, use marked crosswalks and controlled intersections (wherever they are available) or where there are lights/crossing guards, and refrain from listening to loud music and texting while walking – it’s not cool.

· Parents: take the time to go over important safety tips with your children such as making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street to be sure that they are being seen.

· Drivers: be careful when driving in and around school zones – respect the posted speed limit and expect to see students and children crossing, especially around the time they get to and leave school.

Follow #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

-Submitted by the Alberta RCMP

