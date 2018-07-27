Sylvan Lake RCMP make arrest after use of fraudulent documents

RCMP were contacted about the use of potentially fraudulent documents

Sylvan Lake RCMP have arrested a local resident after a tip from Edmonton came in about allegedly fraudulent documents.

The local RCMP detachment were contacted on July 21 by an employee of an Edmonton car dealership. The officers were advised a Sylvan Lake resident was attempting to purchase a vehicle with what appeared to be fraudulent documents.

On July 26, Sylvan Lake RCMP arrested James Jardine, 42, after executing a search warrant at his Sylvan Lake residence.

Police seized numerous items that are commonly used for producing and forging credit cards. RCMP say items seized during the search include including printers, laminating devices, blank credit cards and a series of credit card numbers.

Officers also found many other stolen government identifications and also located identity documents within the residence.

Jardine, of Sylvan Lake, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

• Unlawful possession of device used for forging or falsifying credit cards

• Failing to comply with a recognizance

• Breach of Probation

• Unlawful possession of stolen credit cards (X5)

• Unlawful possession of identity documents (X5)

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is expected appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 30.

RCMP say Jardine is known to police from past similar offences which are now before the courts.

