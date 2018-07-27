Blackfalds RCMP, Red Deer Financial Crimes Unit solve $2 Million Fraud

An Blackfalds RCMP investigation with the assistance of the Red Deer Financial Crimes Unit, has led to the arrest of a 53-year-old male in relation to a fraud in excess of 2 million dollars.

The offences occurred between December 5, 2007 and February 28, 2013 at the City of Lacombe and involved two numbered companies (1518869 Alberta Ltd. / 1367158 Alberta Ltd) as well as N.E.X.T. Legacy Technologies Ltd.

It is alleged that Dane Skinner misrepresented and advertised a revolutionary fracking product, which resulted in lucrative financial gains. As a result, numerous victims were enticed to invest in his company, and losses to those investors of over $2.6 million were reported.

In September 2013 the Blackfalds RCMP received a referral on this complaint and launched an investigation.

Several RCMP officers from various units including the Red Deer Financial Crimes Unit worked collaboratively to conduct and solve this very complex investigation. On July 25, 2018 the Red Deer and Blackfalds RCMP arrested Dane Michael Skinner, of Sylvan Lake, Alberta. He is facing the following charges:

Criminal Code – Fraud

Criminal Code – Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Criminal Code – two counts Uttering Threats

Skinner has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on August 8th, 2018.

“This fraud was very elaborate, and consequently, our investigation has been very elaborate and has involved substantial resources and time” said Constable Bill Lewadniuk of the Financial Crimes Unit. “We hope that this successful outcome brings a sense of closure to the multitude of victims affected by this crime.”

The Blackfalds RCMP are reminding the public that if they feel they have been a victim of this fraud, or any other fraud, they should report to their local RCMP Detachment, or local police station.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP