RCMP have arrested and charged a 19-year-old Ponoka man with several alleged property crimes. A search of a Ponoka property Sept. 12 recovered several items including ammunition and firearms, plus a snowmobile and trailer. RCMP photo

Suspicious activity links Ponoka man to property crimes

Ponoka RCMP conduct search warrant and recover several items including firearms and ammunition

Suspicious activity on Sept. 11 in Ponoka landed a 19-year-old resident with numerous property crime charges.

Ponoka RCMP stated Friday morning that Caleb Joseph Shimwell, of Ponoka, has been linked to the theft of numerous items including stolen ammunition and firearms at a home in Ponoka.

It is believed the home is located in the 4000 block of 45A Street.

With assistance from the Ponoka RCMP general investigative section, a search warrant of the home was executed Sept. 12, say police.

“During these investigations RCMP recovered several stolen high value items including a 2003 Norbert horse trailer and 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 diesel pickup truck,” states the release.

Those vehicles were stolen during a break and enter in Lacombe County, say police. That incident was reported to Blackfalds RCMP on Sept. 10.

RCMP also recovered a 2014 Forest River snowmobile trailer allegedly stolen from a property near Gull Lake.

“The search warrant led to the recovery of rifle ammunition, several stolen Alberta licence plates, and a 2015 Polaris snowmobile that was inside the above mentioned 2014 Forest River snowmobile trailer at the time it was stolen,” state RCMP.

“Two firearms stolen during the above mentioned break and enter were not recovered.”

In total the value of the items recovered is approximately $38,000.

Shimwell is charged with 10 criminal code offences including:

• Break and enter, theft (x4)

• Possession of property obtained by crime (x3)

• Mischief

• Failing to comply with a court order

He was released with conditions to appear at in Ponoka Provincial Court on Oct. 5, 2018.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Ponoka RCMP at (403) 783-4472 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

