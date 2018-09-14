Barb Barber, executive director of The Outreach Centre speaks at the grand opening of the Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre celebrates grand opening

Many Red Deerians come out to show their support

Construction is now complete on thew new Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre for children and youth.

The Centre will be a place for kids who have experienced trauma from domestic violence, homelessness and suicide. It will also feature play therapy and therapeutic support groups.

“Play therapy is generally for children three years and up and it’s just a place that kids can act out their feelings and emotions in a healthy way,” said Executive Director of The Women’s Outreach Centre Barb Barber.

The Women’s Outreach Centre and construction management partner Alair Homes, had members of the community out for tours of the new Centre Sept. 14th, as well as a community barbecue celebrating the many people and businesses that came together to construct the facility.

Alair Homes assembled more than 20 construction partners who provided in-kind or donated supplies and services to offset the renovation expenses of the new Centre by more than $100,000.

And Barber couldn’t be happier that the Centre has finally come to fruition.

“It’s amazing. It’s been six years in progress and so to be able to get to this point, I now can see what’s on paper into action and that’s truly incredible.”

She added, “It’s kind of like raising your kid and letting it go. I’m really, really excited that we’re able to move forward.”

The building also features a Snoezelen room, which is a multi-sensory room, to help kids let their anxiety melt away.

They also have three group rooms for different ages of kids between three and 17.

Barber also talked about her ‘dragonfly,’ which was in reference to a staff member who passed away, who went through some serious childhood trauma.

“We would love to say that if there was help for her back then, her path in life might have been different, and so she’s been my little dragonfly that’s carried this project.”

Barber hopes to work closely with organizations like the RCMP and the Child Advocacy Centre in the future.

Previous story
42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Just Posted

WATCH: Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre celebrates grand opening

Many Red Deerians come out to show their support

WATCH: Red Deer College President Joel Ward announces his retirement

RDC Board of Governors has launched its search for the next president

WATCH: Red Deer musician raising awareness and funds for mental health

Ryan Langlois is walking an hour each day until Oct. 4th

Red Deer County launches volunteer firefighter recruitment drive

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12th

Former Rebel impresses in Flames-Oilers preseason game in Red Deer

Oilers lose 6-3 to Flames in preseason action

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

Suspicious activity links Ponoka man to property crimes

Ponoka RCMP conduct search warrant and recover several items including firearms and ammunition

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the centre of its eye moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

A brief court appearance is expected today in provincial court in Vancouver for the man accused of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Most Read