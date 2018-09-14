WATCH: Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre celebrates grand opening

Many Red Deerians come out to show their support

Barb Barber, executive director of The Outreach Centre speaks at the grand opening of the Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Construction is now complete on thew new Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre for children and youth.

The Centre will be a place for kids who have experienced trauma from domestic violence, homelessness and suicide. It will also feature play therapy and therapeutic support groups.

“Play therapy is generally for children three years and up and it’s just a place that kids can act out their feelings and emotions in a healthy way,” said Executive Director of The Women’s Outreach Centre Barb Barber.

The Women’s Outreach Centre and construction management partner Alair Homes, had members of the community out for tours of the new Centre Sept. 14th, as well as a community barbecue celebrating the many people and businesses that came together to construct the facility.

Alair Homes assembled more than 20 construction partners who provided in-kind or donated supplies and services to offset the renovation expenses of the new Centre by more than $100,000.

And Barber couldn’t be happier that the Centre has finally come to fruition.

“It’s amazing. It’s been six years in progress and so to be able to get to this point, I now can see what’s on paper into action and that’s truly incredible.”

She added, “It’s kind of like raising your kid and letting it go. I’m really, really excited that we’re able to move forward.”

The building also features a Snoezelen room, which is a multi-sensory room, to help kids let their anxiety melt away.

They also have three group rooms for different ages of kids between three and 17.

Barber also talked about her ‘dragonfly,’ which was in reference to a staff member who passed away, who went through some serious childhood trauma.

“We would love to say that if there was help for her back then, her path in life might have been different, and so she’s been my little dragonfly that’s carried this project.”

Barber hopes to work closely with organizations like the RCMP and the Child Advocacy Centre in the future.