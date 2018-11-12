Rosalind LaRose MC’s Stettler’s Remembrance Day Service Nov. 11. Seated are, from left, Drumheller - Stettler MLA Rick Strankman, Stettler County Reeve Larry Clarke, Town of Settler Deputy Mayor Gord Lawlor, and in the front, Pastor Ross Helgeton. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

WATCH: Pipes and Drums from Edmonton, Calgary participate in Stettler ceremony

Stettler remembers veterans on 100th armistice

Stettler marked 100 years since the end of the First World War with a Remembrance Day Service in a packed Performing Arts Centre.

The First World War ended after the allies signed an armistice with the Germans in France Nov. 11, 1918. The armistice went into effect the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Regimental Pipes and Drums band, consisting of members from Calgary and Edmonton, participated in Stettler’s service.

Rosalind LaRose was the MC. Sgt. at Arms Kevin Milner led the Parading of the Colours. The Last Post was played by Marvyn Harris.

Pastor Ross Helgeton gave the invocation. MLA Rick Strankman brought greetings from the province.

Donna Boyd-Stadelman gave the address.

Remembrance Day in Stettler 2018

Posted by The Stettler Independent on Monday, November 12, 2018

Wreaths were placed inside the performing arts centre and at the Cenotaph in Sharpe’s Memorial Park after the service.

RELATED: Stettler celebrates ‘No Stone Left Alone’; IODE hosts first annual event honouring veterans

RELATED: Stettler remembers the brave fallen; No Stone Left Alone Ceremony

 

Stettler RCMP Sgt. Phil Penny. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

A veteran places a wreath during Stettler’s Remembrance Day Service. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Previous story
Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

Just Posted

Jesse Todd hat trick leads Lacombe Generals over Innisfail

6-5 victory puts Lacombe in first place heading into Rosetown matchup

WATCH: Red Deerians gather for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day 2018 marks the 100th year anniversary of the end of World War I.

Red Deerians can recognize Remembrance Day with two public services

The Red Deer Legion and Korean War Veterans’ Association will hold the services

WATCH: The Great Indoors Market at Bower Place officially launches

Red Deerians took in the sights and sounds of many vendors and activities Nov. 10th

Igntion Theatre is gearing up to present It’s a Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Drama

The show is set to run Dec. 6th-8th and the 11th-15th in the Nickle Studio

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

WATCH: Pipes and Drums from Edmonton, Calgary participate in Stettler ceremony

Stettler remembers veterans on 100th armistice

Lest we forget

Young and old attend Remembrance Day Service in Rimbey

WATCH: Remembrance Day in Lacombe fills LMC

2018 marked 100 years since the end of First World War

Remembrance Day in Wetaskiwin

Pipers, buglers, veterans, soldiers and much more Nov. 11 in the Drill Hall

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

Most Read