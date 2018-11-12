WATCH: Pipes and Drums from Edmonton, Calgary participate in Stettler ceremony

Stettler marked 100 years since the end of the First World War with a Remembrance Day Service in a packed Performing Arts Centre.

The First World War ended after the allies signed an armistice with the Germans in France Nov. 11, 1918. The armistice went into effect the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Regimental Pipes and Drums band, consisting of members from Calgary and Edmonton, participated in Stettler’s service.

Rosalind LaRose was the MC. Sgt. at Arms Kevin Milner led the Parading of the Colours. The Last Post was played by Marvyn Harris.

Pastor Ross Helgeton gave the invocation. MLA Rick Strankman brought greetings from the province.

Donna Boyd-Stadelman gave the address.

Wreaths were placed inside the performing arts centre and at the Cenotaph in Sharpe’s Memorial Park after the service.

RELATED: Stettler celebrates ‘No Stone Left Alone’; IODE hosts first annual event honouring veterans

RELATED: Stettler remembers the brave fallen; No Stone Left Alone Ceremony

Stettler RCMP Sgt. Phil Penny. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)