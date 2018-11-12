Bells of Peace toll 100 times in Castor

Commemorates the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War

Castor Mayor Richard Elhard participates in the “Bells of Peace” taking a turn ring the church bell of Knox United Church. The bell struck 100 times to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War. Kevin J Sabo photo

Twenty-seven Castor residents came together at the Knox United Church to take part in the “Bells of Peace,” ringing the church bell 100 times to commemorate a century since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War. The end of the war was celebrated in 1918 by churches all over Europe ringing their bells to signify the end of hostilities. Kevin J Sabo photo