So many charges reading them all would put court to sleep: Judge W. A. Skinner

“There are so many charges on the court docket against these three people that if the clerk read them in court it would put the accused and everyone in the courtroom to sleep,” said Judge W. A. Skinner.

Skye Desiree Sweeting, Skyler James Page and Danielle L. Annable stood together before the judge in Stettler provincial court Aug. 23. Another co-accused is a youth. The name of the youth can’t be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sweeting is charged with everything from fraudulently personate another person to gain advantage for self (23 charges) and possession of ID (18 charges) to possession of stolen property (12 charges) and possession of forged documents.

Skyler Page is charged with 20 counts of obtain/possess ID, 12 counts of possession of stolen property, one count of forgery, 20 counts of intent to fraudulently impersonate someone to gain an advantage, nine counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Danielle L. Annable is charged with four counts of impersonate someone to gain an advantage, two counts of fraud under $5,000 and obtain/possess ID.

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon told the court he plans to proceed by way of indictable offence, the more serious charge, against the three.

The warrant to hold for Page was vacated. The warrant was issued on Aug. 9 when Page didn’t appear and had someone else speak on his behalf.

Duty counsel Mark Daoust told the court that all three are trying to obtain legal counsel.

The three are set to reappear Sept. 27 to enter pleas and elect how they want to be tried.