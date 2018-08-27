So many charges reading them all would put court to sleep: Judge W. A. Skinner

Crown planning on proceeding by indictable offence against Sweeting, Page and Annable

“There are so many charges on the court docket against these three people that if the clerk read them in court it would put the accused and everyone in the courtroom to sleep,” said Judge W. A. Skinner.

Skye Desiree Sweeting, Skyler James Page and Danielle L. Annable stood together before the judge in Stettler provincial court Aug. 23. Another co-accused is a youth. The name of the youth can’t be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sweeting is charged with everything from fraudulently personate another person to gain advantage for self (23 charges) and possession of ID (18 charges) to possession of stolen property (12 charges) and possession of forged documents.

Skyler Page is charged with 20 counts of obtain/possess ID, 12 counts of possession of stolen property, one count of forgery, 20 counts of intent to fraudulently impersonate someone to gain an advantage, nine counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Danielle L. Annable is charged with four counts of impersonate someone to gain an advantage, two counts of fraud under $5,000 and obtain/possess ID.

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon told the court he plans to proceed by way of indictable offence, the more serious charge, against the three.

The warrant to hold for Page was vacated. The warrant was issued on Aug. 9 when Page didn’t appear and had someone else speak on his behalf.

Duty counsel Mark Daoust told the court that all three are trying to obtain legal counsel.

The three are set to reappear Sept. 27 to enter pleas and elect how they want to be tried.

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending 'birth tourism' is objective
Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Red Deer RCMP investigate targeted home invasion

Incident occurred in the Anders neighbourhood the night of Aug. 24th

Suspect robs Leduc liquor store with cattle prod, gun

Leduc RCMP investigate armed robbery Aug. 26

Red Deer's Canadian Finals Rodeo announcer unveiled

Central Albertan Brett Gardiner will have the mic for CFR 45

WATCH: Fort Normandeau celebrates local history

Annual event, featuring lots of family-fun activities, runs Aug. 25th and 26th

WATCH: Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock supports Central Alberta

Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock brought in some of the biggest names in rodeo

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women's baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit collaborates with RCMP Air Services

Three arrested and stolen vehicle recovered

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending 'birth tourism' is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Red Deer RCMP conduct search warrant after targeted shooting

A man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

