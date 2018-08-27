Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer delivers remarks at the party’s national policy convention in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says ending “birth tourism” is an objective of a controversial policy passed by Conservative delegates at the biennial convention in Halifax, which seeks to end birthright citizenship.

In a statement late Sunday, and as backlash mounted on social media, Scheer says that while the policy in question did not “clearly focus” on ending birth tourism, “ending birth tourism will be among the objectives of our policy.”

The new party policy, which is non-binding, calls for the government to enact legislation which would end birthright citizenship in Canada “unless one of the parents of the child born in Canada is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.”

Related: Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

This means that any children born in Canada, with the exception of children of diplomats, consular officers, or employees of foreign governments, are automatically granted citizenship.

Scheer says a Conservative government would not end the “core policy” that enables Canadians who have been born in Canada by parents who have come here to stay and who have contributed “greatly to our country.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire Ban lifted for Red Deer County
Next story
So many charges reading them all would put court to sleep: Judge W. A. Skinner

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate targeted home invasion

Incident occurred in the Anders neighbourhood the night of Aug. 24th

Suspect robs Leduc liquor store with cattle prod, gun

Leduc RCMP investigate armed robbery Aug. 26

Red Deer’s Canadian Finals Rodeo announcer unveiled

Central Albertan Brett Gardiner will have the mic for CFR 45

WATCH: Fort Normandeau celebrates local history

Annual event, featuring lots of family-fun activities, runs Aug. 25th and 26th

WATCH: Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock supports Central Alberta

Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock brought in some of the biggest names in rodeo

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

So many charges reading them all would put court to sleep: Judge W. A. Skinner

Crown planning on proceeding by indictable offence against Sweeting, Page and Annable

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit collaborates with RCMP Air Services

Three arrested and stolen vehicle recovered

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Red Deer RCMP conduct search warrant after targeted shooting

A man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

Most Read