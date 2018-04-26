Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off raises $420,000 for Canada Games Celebration Plaza

The Cabinet of the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 (SCDO) is pleased to announce that this year’s event raised $420,000.

￼SCDO Co-Chair Christine Moore said, “The selection committee for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 took a leap of faith when it decided to support the 2019 Canada Winter Games. An unconventional not-for-profit cause that focused on hope and faith in a future full of potential. So, we are absolutely delighted that our community responded once again with incredible generosity. All the dancers exceeded their fundraising goals resulting in the event raising over $420,000 for the Canada Games Celebration Plaza, a legacy celebration space for generations to enjoy in downtown Red Deer.”

“On behalf of the Board of Governors and staff of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society, we sincerely thank the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off Cabinet, the dancers, event attendees, numerous sponsors and donors for their support of the 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off,” said Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games board chair. “Thanks to their generosity, our vision for an accessible, celebration space in the heart of downtown is one step closer to becoming a reality.”

The proceeds of the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 will support the Canada Games Celebration Plaza, an inclusive and accessible gathering place for all in downtown Red Deer. The Canada Games Celebration Plaza is an exciting legacy project of the 2019 Games currently under construction in downtown Red Deer. The plaza is an accessible celebration space that will host a major arts and cultural festival during the 2019 Canada Winter Games time and remain as a place for central Albertans to gather well after the Games are over.

￼Radford added, “The Canada Games Celebration Plaza will be an incredible legacy that will share the magic of the Games for generations to come and is truly a community effort.”

Over 800 people attended this year’s event, hosted at the Red Deer Sheraton on April 14th, that featured eight celebrity dancers paired with professional dancers. The class of 2018 celebrity dancers included Carla MacLeod, John Young, Duane Daines, Mellisa Hollingsworth, Cari MacLean, Troy Gillard, Todd Simenson and Cindy Mandrusiak.

Duane Daines and his partner Natalie Brooks took home the Mirror Ball Award, given to the pair with the best performance based on technical score, celebrity judge scores and votes from the audience. Todd Simenson and his partner Jinelle Themig took home the award for best technical score and Cindy Mandrusiak won the award for raising the most funds.

Moore adds, “On behalf of the cabinet, I extend much gratitude to our dancers, corporate sponsors, individual donors, volunteers and partners. Everyone worked so hard right to the very end to welcome over 800 people to this year’s community builder!”

-Submitted by the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off