UPDATED Semi rollover on Hwy#2 causes traffic detour; more photos

UPDATE By about 9:30 a.m. the Pipestone Flyer confirmed with the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment the Hwy#2 detour is still active and a photographer saw considerable traffic lined up on the correction line about 9:15 trying to turn southbound onto Hwy#2A. Anyone travelling in the area should plan accordingly.

ORIGINAL STORY

Traffic was snarled Thursday morning after a semi rollover on Hwy#2 saw traffic re-routed onto the Correction Line, then onto #2A.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Shaun Marchand, “On April 26, 2018 at approximately 1:07 a.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP, EMS and Wetaskiwin Fire Services attended to a semi rollover on Highway #2 southbound just south of Township Road 470, commonly called the Correction Road.

“The semi involved was hauling diesel which has caused a hazard on and around the area of the rollover on Highway 2. A 43 year male was transported to the U of A hospital with undetermined injuries.

“Traffic Southbound on Highway 2 is currently being diverted through Exit 488 Correction line eastbound to Highway #2A. Alternative routes are Exit 516 to Highway 2A at Leduc, Exit 508 at Glenpark Road or Exit 497 at Highway 616. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time to assess and clean up the hazards. Please check Alberta 511 for further road updates.

“The collision is currently still under investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Crash photos courtesy Wetaskiwin RCMP; Clean-up photos by Jeff Heyden-Kaye

