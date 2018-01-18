Setters Place opens this Saturday

Red Deerians can enjoy many free festivities

Setters Place at Great Chief Park opens this weekend with citizens invited to join the fun happening at the official opening event on Saturday.

The festivities will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with free food, roving entertainment, kids crafts, snowshoe lessons, music and more! Guests are invited to bring skates or pick up a free Bower Ponds skate rental voucher to use at Bower Ponds or Setters Place on event day. Event-goers can purchase 2019 Canada Winter Games merchandise and meet Waskasoo.

Setters Place at Great Chief Park is Red Deer’s brand new four-season sports park and pavilion, featuring a three story modern pavilion building overlooking the river and brand new synthetic sports field regulation sized for both soccer and football in the warmer months, and a 400m outdoor speed skating oval in the winter.

The facility will host the long track speed skating events during the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

More information at reddeer.ca/settersplace.

– Connolly

Previous story
Red Deer’s Westerner Park announces major expansion

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Westerner Park announces major expansion

New 70,000 sq ft. building is in the works

City talks snow removal, transit and recreation reduction

Red Deer’s budget deliberations continue this week

WATCH: Lacombe and Red Deer Chambers prepare members for cannabis legalization

Luncheon speaker educates businesses on marijuana policies

Crime statistics released for final quarter of 2017

December of 2017 showed no hike in break and enters and a notable drop in theft of vehicles compared to December of 2016

UPDATE: Highway 2 lanes were closed due to milk truck fire near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

WATCH: Red Deer Entertainment Awards honours Red Deer’s burgeoning talent

The awards looks to become more inclusive of the entire entertainment scene in year three

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Pharrell and N.E.R.D to headline NBA All-Star halftime show

11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip hop-rock band N.E.R.D. will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles

Heritage Minister wants zero tolerance for harassment in entertainment industry

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly had two meetings to discuss harassment in the film, TV and theatre worlds

Newly freed Diab wants reforms to Canada’s ‘lousy’ extradition law

French authorities dropped terrorism charges against Hassan Diab who was suspected of taking part in an attack in Paris in 1980

Most Read