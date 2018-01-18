Setters Place opens this Saturday

Setters Place at Great Chief Park opens this weekend with citizens invited to join the fun happening at the official opening event on Saturday.

The festivities will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with free food, roving entertainment, kids crafts, snowshoe lessons, music and more! Guests are invited to bring skates or pick up a free Bower Ponds skate rental voucher to use at Bower Ponds or Setters Place on event day. Event-goers can purchase 2019 Canada Winter Games merchandise and meet Waskasoo.

Setters Place at Great Chief Park is Red Deer’s brand new four-season sports park and pavilion, featuring a three story modern pavilion building overlooking the river and brand new synthetic sports field regulation sized for both soccer and football in the warmer months, and a 400m outdoor speed skating oval in the winter.

The facility will host the long track speed skating events during the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

More information at reddeer.ca/settersplace.

– Connolly