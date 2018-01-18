Red Deer’s Westerner Park announces major expansion

New 70,000 sq ft. building is in the works

A major expansion is on the way for Westerner Park, which involves a new 70,000 sq. ft. building.

The multi-use space was approved by the City’s Municipal Planning Commission Wednesday morning.

The 70,000 sq. ft. space will join the Stockmens Pavilion and the Agricentre.

“It is an integral component of our Master Site Plan and allows us to expand our activities and look at other opportunities for bringing additional events to Westerner Park to the benefit of our community,” said Ben Antifaiff, CEO and general manager at Westerner Park.

He added that the project budget is $15 million for the construction of the building.

The building will include new amenities for Westerner Park to be able to do indoor turf sports, catering, banquets and conventions.

“The programmable space for a trade show is approximately 50,000 square feet and based on how much interest we have in Agri-Trade we’re pretty confident that we’ll be able to fill it up quite quickly with our Agri-Trade exhibitors.”

He added that this marks the next step in their Master Site Plan, allowing them to attract larger trade shows and conventions once the building is completed.

“It’s anticipated based on the construction schedule we have right now that we would apply for an occupancy permit at the beginning of November of this year.

“There’s a lot of good things happening at Westerner Park right now.”

The major expansion came just a day after the exciting announcement that Westerner Park will be home to the Canadian Finals Rodeo beginning in 2018.