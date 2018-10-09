Serious collision north of Ponoka

Emergency crews were on scene of a serious collision north of Ponoka on Highway 2

A serious collision affected both northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 2 north of Ponoka.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. It’s not full clear what the cause of the collision is but it’s believed that there were emergency crews on both sides of the highway.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes and was a high speed incident. At the time of publishing it wasn’t known how many vehicles were involved.

It is also believed a collision analyst was called to investigate the cause, however, that could not be confirmed at 11:30 p.m. Along with EMS, RCMP and the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene as well as the Ponoka County East District Fire Department.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
More to come…

