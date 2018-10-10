Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has a message of reassurance for Canadians who may fear that legalization of recreational marijuana next week will come with a wave of negative consequences: It’s not as bad as you think.

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational marijuana in 2012 and Inslee says few of the concerns expressed at the time became a reality.

Speaking to reporters at the Cascadia Innovation Conference in Vancouver, Inslee said the state has not seen an increase in crime, adverse health impacts or significant usage by young people as a result of decriminalization.

However he said there’s a need for more research on traffic related issues, as the state has struggled with impaired driving.

Inslee says they have seen rise in chemicals in drivers’ blood streams including alcohol, amphetamines and barbiturates, however there’s no evidence that pot is the problem.

Recreational marijuana will be legalized across Canada on Oct. 17.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Serious collision north of Ponoka
Next story
Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

Just Posted

Miraculously, four survive head-on collision north of Ponoka

A northbound van travelling in the southbound lanes collided with an SUV (graphic images)

Ardene to take over the old Sport Chek at Parkland Mall

The Red Deer store will be over 16,000 square feet

Mustard Seed expands, assumes operation of People’s Place shelter

The shelter currently accommodates up to 46 adults during the winter months

Edmonton’s The Royal Foundry head to Bo’s Bar and Grill Oct. 11th

Band’s superbly-crafted latest disc, Lost in Your Head, was released last year

Serious collision north of Ponoka

Emergency crews were on scene of a serious collision north of Ponoka on Highway 2

WATCH: Residents take in ‘Rocktober’ this past weekend

Organizers said the event also had many schools visiting this year

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

B.C. pipeline blast risks Washington natural gas shortage

The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.

‘Catching some hell’: Hurricane Michael slams into Florida

In Mexico Beach the storm shattered homes, leaving floating piles of lumber.

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

Most Read