A serious collision involving a semi tractor and a pickup slowed the northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Lacombe Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Photo by Dan Mandryk/Twitter

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Lacombe emergency crews were called to a serious collision on Highway 2 Tuesday afternoon.

Lacombe Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Graham confirmed that one person is dead in a three car collision involving a semi-truck, a truck towing a trailer and a minivan.

The other two drivers at the scene were treated on the scene for mild to moderate injuries.

The cause of the incident is unknown, however, three vehicles were involved.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes close to Township Road 412, according to a tweet at 3:38 p.m. from 511 Alberta.

Traffic continues to be slow-moving while emergency crews dealt with the incident. As of 7:17 p.m. an update from RCMP had not been released.

Due to debris on the road and an ongoing investigation into the crash, traffic will continue to be affected.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta Culture Days in full swing

Just Posted

Red Deer helps out Calgary in snow storm

Eight staff from the City of Red Deer’s Public Works help to clear the streets of Calgary

National Newspaper Week also celebrates work of the carriers

Red Deer carriers recognized

Red Deer and area residents embrace energy efficiency

Red Deer one of the top in Alberta for participation in home improvement and online incentives

Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle with loaded firearm

Suspect was under a number of court-imposed weapons prohibitions

City of Red Deer needs two more ambulances says Lacombe City Councillor

Lacombe, Sylvan Lake and Innisfail units being flexed to support City

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Serious traffic issues near Crossfield, Airdrie on Hwy. #2

RCMP warning motorists in Calgary, Airdrie, Crossfield areas to drive carefully

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell tells Calgary to go for 2026 Winter Games

Calgary 2026 estimated the cost of hosting the 2026 Winter Games at $5.2 billion and asked the city

‘People are ready’ to recognize female scientists, says Nobel laureate Donna Strickland

The 59-year-old Guelph, Ont., native made the discovery of Chirped Pulse Amplification

Commissioner hopes Ottawa’s save-the-whales effort is not too late

Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says killer whale population hanging on by a thread

Most Read