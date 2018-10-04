Red Deer RCMP apply pressure to repeat offenders with strong police presence downtown

Red Deer RCMP continue to apply pressure to repeat offenders through a strong police presence in the downtown and other identified crime hot spots, and through quick response to citizen reports of crimes in progress and suspicious activity in those areas.

The Red Deer RCMP Pinpoint crime reduction strategy focuses on proactive policing, using analytics to identify repeat offenders and crime hot spots and focus police presence in those areas for prevention as well as fast responses to crimes in progress. RCMP thank the public for the valuable part they play by calling in suspicious activity. As evidenced in the series of arrests below, reports of suspicious activity and suspected crimes in progress often result in the arrests of repeat offenders who are wanted on outstanding warrants, breaching court-imposed conditions, and in possession of drugs and/ or weapons.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3rd, while Red Deer RCMP were conducting a conditions check on a prolific offender as part of the Red Deer Pinpoint crime reduction strategy, police located an unoccupied stolen vehicle parked nearby. As police were staging for arrest, a suspect got into the vehicle and attempted to flee. When a second police vehicle arrived and blocked the stolen SUV in, the driver surrendered without incident.

The stolen 2003 Dodge Durango had fled RCMP on Oct. 1st, leaving one occupant behind who was in possession of a loaded firearm; he was arrested and charged with nine criminal offences (see October 2 media release: Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle with loaded firearm). RCMP continue to investigate.

A 23-year-old woman faces criminal charges; her name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 3rd, members of the Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team were on proactive patrol in downtown Red Deer when they located a male suspect driving a stolen Nissan Rogue. When police initiated a traffic stop the vehicle briefly attempted to flee, nearly colliding with the police vehicle before coming to a stop. The male driver was arrested without incident and RCMP seized what is believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone during the arrest.

A 52-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 30th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at a downtown apartment building, and located a suspect who was found to be breaching court-imposed conditions.

David Lee Gallinger, 25, faces two charges of failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 29th, RCMP on proactive patrol in downtown Red Deer located a stolen vehicle parked in a convenience store parking lot and conducted a high-risk arrest, taking two adults into custody.

A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old male both face criminal charges; their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sept. 28th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress to a garage in downtown Red Deer and located the suspect hiding in bushes at the back of the residence. She was taken into custody without incident.

Meaghan Daisy Miller, 19, faces the charges of breaking and entering with intent, possessing break-in instruments and failing to comply with probation order.

At 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person in an apartment lobby in downtown Red Deer and arrested a suspect who was found to be in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Justin Eric Arnault, 31, was wanted on multiple warrants for failing to comply with court orders and failing to attend court; he now faces additional charges of possession of Schedule I substance and failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 26th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driving in Oriole Park. RCMP located the car and waited until it was parked to avoid any risk to public safety. Once the vehicle was stationary, RCMP arrested the female driver without incident.

A 28-year-old woman faces criminal charges; her name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

At 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23rd, RCMP attended a downtown business and arrested a man alleged to have assaulted staff after being detained for shoplifting.

Hayden William Smith, 27, faces the charges of robbery and failing to comply with conditions.

At 7 p.m. on Sept. 23rd, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance after a man was alleged to have attended an acquaintance’s residence, assaulted him and attempted to steal possessions. RCMP located the suspect at a north Red Deer fast food business shortly afterward and arrested him there.

Jayden Phillip Neufeld, 26, faces the charges of assault, two counts of theft under $5,000, operating a motor vehicle without a licence, driving while unauthorized and driving carelessly.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 20th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at a north Red Deer convenience store and located a suspect driving a stolen car. RCMP conducted a traffic stop and arrested the male driver without incident.

Joseph Regnier, 46, faces a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

On the evening of Sept. 19th, RCMP on proactive patrol in downtown Red Deer located a stolen truck with a stolen license plate in an alley. RCMP arrested the two female occupants at the scene, and the male driver was arrested nearby after a brief foot chase.

Wessam Ziab Haimour, 46, faces the charges of two counts of possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine/ opioid), possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions.

Jessica Crocker, 24, faces the charge of possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

Marie-Line Lariviere, 51, faces the charge of possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

