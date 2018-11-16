Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Rollovers near Ponoka keep crews busy

Wintry road conditions proved a struggle for motorists on the QE2 highway with several incidents

Heavy wind and snow proved a challenge for motorists on the Friday morning commute.

Emergency crews were called to several rollovers and vehicles in the ditch on the QE2 near Ponoka. Due to wintry road conditions travel was slow going with sanders working to minimize the icy road conditions.

At about 7 a.m. the Ponoka County East District Fire Department was called to the scene of a semi rollover on the QE2 just north of the Highway 53 exit. It appears the semi was southbound when it went into the median and rolled. It’s not know the severity of the injuries for the driver.

Just south of that scene a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer lost control and was in the west side ditch with the vehicle perpendicular to the highway.

Check 511 Alberta for more details on road conditions

Also earlier in the morning the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was called to a rollover on QE2 near Secondary Highway 611. Luckily there were no injuries from that incident.

Read More: Central Alberta under snowfall warning

 

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Wintry driving conditions proved a struggle on the Friday morning commute on QE2 with multiple vehicles in the ditch, along with several collisions. This rollover occurred at QE2 and Secondary Highway 611. It is believed there were no injuries from the incident. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit Wintry driving conditions proved a struggle on the Friday morning commute on QE2 with multiple vehicles in the ditch, along with several collisions. This rollover occurred at QE2 and Secondary Highway 611. It is believed there were no injuries from the incident. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

Previous story
California wildfire death toll hits 63
Next story
Construction begins on new AHS youth detox facility in Red Deer

Just Posted

Rollovers near Ponoka keep crews busy

Wintry road conditions proved a struggle for motorists on the QE2 highway with several incidents

Central Alberta Theatre heads into ‘holiday’ mode with latest offering

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) opening Nov. 16th at the Black Knight Inn

Canada Winter Games upgrades completed at Canyon Ski Resort

Officials say improving the resort makes it a destination for future winter sports competitions

Red Deerian helps Kenyan woman get slushy machine – the first in Northern Kenya

The woman named her store after Red Deer because of all the support

Construction begins on new AHS youth detox facility in Red Deer

The facility will help around 170 children and teens across Central Alberta

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

UK’s May appeals to public on Brexit, braces for more blows

British Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions from callers on a radio phone-in, the day after she vowed to stay in office

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

California wildfire death toll hits 63

Sheriff says hundreds still missing in nation’s deadliest wildfire

Trudeau to meet key Pacific trade partners at APEC leaders’ summit

Canada became one of the first six countries to ratify the CPTPP

Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN’s Acosta

U.S. District Court Judge will decide on White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta

WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing suggests

Charges against Julian Assange could help illuminate the question of whether Russia co-ordinated with the Trump campaign

Canada has enough pipelines to get the moon

Pipelines totalling 840,000 kilometres run across Canada

Most Read