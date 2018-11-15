Red Deer RCMP seek assistance to locate missing 11-year-old

Tyrell Northwest was last seen in Red Deer on Nov. 14th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 11-year-old Tyrell Northwest, who was last seen in Red Deer on Nov. 14th. RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

He was seen in the 58th Ave. and 57th St. area of Red Deer after school.

Tyrell is described as:

*Indigenous

*Brown hair / brown eyes

*4’10” tall / slim

*Last wearing dark coloured jeans and a grey underarmor sweater

If you have been in contact with Tyrell Northwest or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP