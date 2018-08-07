A Saudia Airlines jet is seen in this undated file photo. (Remy Gabalda/AFP)

Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

The rift between the federal government and Saudi Arabia has prompted the country’s state airline to suspend operations in Canada.

Saudi Airlines issued a tweet early Tuesday saying flights to and from Canada would be suspended starting August 13.

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Transport Canada did not immediately respond to request for comment on the decision.

Saudi Airlines’ move comes two days after the national government suspended all new trade agreements with Canada, recalled its own ambassador and gave Canada’s chief diplomat 24 hours to leave the country.

Saudi Arabia says its responding to a tweet from Ottawa’s Global Affairs ministry calling for the “immediate release” of jailed human rights activists in the country, comments Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has defended.

Related: Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

Related: Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penhold fire crews respond to suspicious truck fire
Next story
Largest wildfire in California history still growing

Just Posted

Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

Hitchhiking gone wrong

Blackfalds RCMP investigate assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

Canada lost 4-3 to Czech Republic in Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament play

Hlinka Gretzky Cup kicked off in Central Alberta

Three Mile Bend Park under blue-green algae advisory

Blue Green Algae Advisory will remain in place until a rescind notice is issued

Winners to take over part of old Safeway location at Parkland Mall

No opening date confirmed as of yet

WATCH: Metis culture celebrated at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery

Live music, crafts, bannock and family fun were afternoon highlights

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Largest wildfire in California history still growing

It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Ponoka ladies’ night out fundraiser set for September

Ponoka Read My Hips dance troupe to host fundraiser for kids’ arts and culture programming

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

Most Read