Penhold fire crews respond to suspicious truck fire

On Aug. 6th at 11:10 a.m. the Penhold Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle on fire at the intersection of Hwy. 42 and Range. Rd. 275.

First arriving crews found a truck of the road under some trees fully involved with two trees starting on fire.

Acting Fire Lieutenant Jamie Southwell said, “The whole front of the vehicle was involved and rapidly spreading to the trees. We aggressively attacked the fire with two hose lines to prevent it from getting more into the trees.”

Southwell went on to say that with the hot dry weather EMS was requested to respond and set up rehabilitation for the firefighters. There was no one around when crews arrived and there were no injuries.

Penhold Firefighters determined that the fire was suspicious and the RCMP are investigating.

Three fire trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

-Submitted by Penhold Fire Department