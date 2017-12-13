Sarah Dumont is missing

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 31-year-old

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 31 year old Sarah Dumont. Sarah Dumont was last seen in Red Deer on December 10 and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Sarah Dumont is described as: Caucasian, 5’11” tall, 110 lbs, straight blonde hair, hazel eyes, freckled complexion, a scorpio tattoo on the back of her neck and missing her top front four teeth.

If you have been in contact with Sarah Dumont or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Connolly

