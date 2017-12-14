Red Deer RCMP investigate Fairview home invasion

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a home invasion in the Fairview neighbourhood early this morning after four men forced their way into what is believed to be the wrong house and assaulted two of the occupants.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 14th, RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call after four masked men forced their way into a residence on Ottawa St., one carrying a machete, and assaulted the woman and man who lived there. The victims report that when the suspects heard there were children in the home, they claimed to have the wrong house and fled. The two children were not involved in the altercation.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe this was a targeted home invasion that targeted the wrong residence, and that the suspects and the victims are not known to each other. Red Deer RCMP continues to gather evidence at the scene with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification unit and conduct neighbourhood enquiries.

“For the most part, home invasions in Red Deer tend to be linked to the drug trade, and this targeting of the wrong home was obviously a terrifying experience for these citizens,” said Inspector Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “Every day, RCMP gather intelligence and analytics on criminals involved in the drug trade as part of our crime reduction strategies, and we are bringing the weight of that knowledge to this investigation.”

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

– Connolly