Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo runs Aug. 25th at Westerner Park

There is $24,000 in scholarship money also up for grabs

Westerner Park and the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce are proud to present Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo, with $24,000 in scholarship money, and the opportunity to compete for the title of Junior Canadian Finals Champion on Aug. 25th at Westerner Park.

Junior rodeo stars from across Canada will ‘show us what they got’ Saturday, Nov. 3rd at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer during Canadian Finals Rodeo week.

The Rising Stars Rodeo aims to provide a place for Canadian youth to showcase their rodeo talents in the same arena as the legend’s that they look up to.

It is important to Westerner Park to play a part in youth competitors’ development in and out of the arena.

“Our Youth Rodeo Ambassador program will go hand in hand with the Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo and will offer our competitors an opportunity to learn from industry experts about health, wellness, and leadership,” noted a press release.

“We are excited to partner with MNP LLP as the presenting sponsor of the Rising Stars Canadian Junior Finals Rodeo. Since their establishment in 1988, MNP has been an avid supporter of their community and ensuring the success of future generations.

“They support youth and the agriculture industry throughout Canada and we are confident the young rodeo athletes and community will benefit from this partnership. Come join us on Aug. 25th as we start the road to CFR with our qualifier event at Westerner Park.”

-Submitted by Westerner Park