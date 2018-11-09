Residents asked to return expired medications to protect Red Deer’s waterways

City partners with The Alberta Pharmacists’ Association to promote safe disposal of medications

Residents are asked to check their medicine cabinets for unused or expired medications and return them to their local pharmacy.

The City is partnering with The Alberta Pharmacists’ Association (RxA) to promote their ENVIRx Program for safe disposal of medications. Each spring and fall, along with the time change, residents are asked to check their medicine cabinets for unused or expired medications and bring them to their local pharmacy for proper, safe disposal.

Medications flushed down the toilet or poured down the drain can end up polluting our waters, affecting fish and the aquatic ecosystem. Likewise, medication tossed in the trash ends up in landfills and can leach into the groundwater.

“We are asking residents to do their part in protecting the environment,” said Katina Tam, environmental program specialist. “Properly disposing of expired and unused medications helps keep our waterways free from pollution.”

Pharmacies can accept a variety of medications including prescriptions, over the counter medicines, vitamins and supplements, inhalers, ointments and lotions, and EpiPens. When returning medications residents are reminded to follow safe disposal methods such as, using SHARPS containers for needles and to remove any identifying labels or information.

Medications can be dropped off at any pharmacy for safe disposal. For a list of locations participating in the ENVIRx program, please visit https://www.rxa.ca.

For more information about the medication return program visit www.reddeer.ca/medreturn.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer