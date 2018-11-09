Neil St. Denys stands with his collection of poppies at the temporary location of the Red Deer Legion. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Exoress

Over 90,000 poppies given out in Red Deer

Two ceremonies being held on Sunday

Remembrance Day is being celebrated across the country as people wear their poppies in honour of the fallen.

Neil St. Denys, member of the Poppy Committee, is one of the many that wear their poppies proudly.

Starting after the First World War, the bright red poppy holds a lot of significance.

“Of course, the poppy comes from Flanders Fields. In Europe one of the things that happened because of the type of soil structure and base, whenever they had bombardments that would blow the soil out, poppies would grow like mad and they would have these fields and fields of poppies,” said St. Denys.

And the meaningful symbols never go unnoticed, with around 90,000 worn each year in Red Deer alone.

“Every year, Legions across Canada run a Poppy Campaign and funds from that are used to assist veterans in different things.”

The Campaign starts officially on the last Friday of October and runs through until Remembrance Day.

The Red Deer Legion’s Poppy Campaign is two-fold. They have something called the ‘blitz’ where they put tables in several big stores across the City, while volunteers are there, encouraging others to buy poppies leading up to Remembrance Day.

“We also get veterans sitting at the tables. It’s getting harder and harder to find veterans because they’re getting older,” said St. Denys.

This year’s Red Deer Legion Remembrance Day ceremony is taking place at the Servus Arena (4725 43 Street) at 10:30 a.m. The Korean War Veterans’ Association service is happening outdoors at Veterans’ Park (49th Ave. and Ross St.) at 10:30 a.m. Parking is available at the Sorensen Station Parkade, on surface lots or metered on-street parking.

Close to 80 wreaths will be laid at the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremony by various organizations in the community.

People can pick up their poppies at the Red Deer Legion’s temporary office at #4-5106 47th Ave. (by the Downtown Co-op) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Previous story
UPDATE: Red Deer’s JB Owen wins over Dragons’ Den snagging a $150,000 deal
Next story
Residents asked to return expired medications to protect Red Deer’s waterways

Just Posted

Over 90,000 poppies given out in Red Deer

Two ceremonies being held on Sunday

UPDATE: Red Deer’s JB Owen wins over Dragons’ Den snagging a $150,000 deal

The entrepreneur snags a $150,000 deal for 35% equity with Calgary dragon Manjit Minhas

The Red Deer Agri-Trade Equipment Expo runs until Friday at Westerner Park

Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada

Three youth arrested after robbing a store with a fake gun

Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests

Dean Brody heads to Red Deer with stripped down, acoustic show

Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

Most Read