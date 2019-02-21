Residents are reminded to keep lighters and matches away from children

Check your smoke alarm monthly

Emergency Services crews responded to a house fire in Northwood Estates on Feb. 19th, which resulted in a total loss of the structure.

After an investigation, RDES has determined the cause of the fire to be children playing with lighters or matches. Officials say the structure is damaged beyond repair.

Representatives from RDES Fire Prevention Bureau are visiting neighbouring homes this evening to speak with residents and remind them of some important fire prevention tips:

– keep cigarettes, lighters, matches and other smoking materials up high out of the reach of children, in a locked cabinet.

– turn portable heaters off when you leave the room.

– working smoke alarms save lives! Check your smoke alarm monthly.

Residents are invited to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 403-346-5511 or prevention@reddeer.ca with any questions or concerns.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

