Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

The company held a trade show with seed crop science industry partners at the ag event centre

Blake Taylor, territory sales representative with AGI speaks to attendees of a Bayer Crop Science trade show at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Feb. 21. The trade show is about working closely with seed science while also working with industry partners. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

When it comes to seed innovation, Bayer Crop Science wants to be at the forefront.

The company hosted a special one-day trade show at Ponoka’s Calnash Ag Event Centre Feb. 21 for groups in the industry dealing with seed crop science.

It is a way to work closely with seed growers and processors, but also equipment suppliers who deal with the seeds, explained Nathan Klassen, acting seed growth manager for western Canada.

“It’s more of an education opportunity…How to get the most out of your seed treatment, seed treatment application tips,” said Klassen.

In addition to seed treatment there were presenters speaking on polymers and biologics used for seed coating and more. For Bayer, it’s about finding ways to increase the profitability of the seed.

When asked about some of the benefits of these innovations, Klassen offered that there is a growing world population and producers are having to grow more on less acres. Seed development is about trying to maximize yield potentials while minimizing disease.

Much of this is relatively new; Klassen pointed out that Bayer Crop Science is a development that’s only five years in. The reason that the seed growth team was created was because the company understood the work is more than just seed treatment. There is also a need to ensure seeds work well with equipment, having a need to ensure clean seeds before treatment and more.

The work is technical with clients looking for expertise in knowing how to properly do the work.

“We have very good relationships with the people that are commercially applying seed. The seed growers and the seed planters here in Alberta,” said Klassen.

For the future, he feels there is strong growth potential for seed quality and protection. “Most producers, they’re looking for every little bit to try and squeeze a few bushels or to be as productive as they can.”

There were several industry partners and equipment providers at the trade show including AGI (Ag Growth International). Blake Taylor, territory sales representative, said equipment providers are there to work with customers.

The company sells a seed treater that is quite technological, however, easy to use for growers and planters. He was on hand to display and demonstrate the company’s specialty seed treaters.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Meeting of the mayors

Just Posted

PHOTO: Meeting of the mayors

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer and Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary enjoyed a meeting at the Winter Games Thursday

Alberta to play for gold in wheelchair basketball

Action-packed first week of Canada Winter Games nearly a wrap

Boxers claim two silver medals for Alberta in wild night

Cole Brander of Edmonton fought for the gold medal against Avery Martin-Duval of Quebec

Hee-Won Son takes home gold in 500m Female Short Track Speed Skating

Team Alberta sits in second place overall at the Canada Winter Games

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Games continue through to March 2nd

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

The company held a trade show with seed crop science industry partners at the ag event centre

Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dies at 77

Tork, Micky Dolenz, David Jones and Michael Nesmith formed the made-for-television rock band

Lacombe welcomes ‘Napalm Girl’ to discuss journey from hatred to forgiveness

Latest Herr Lecture to feature Kim Phuc Phan Thi at LMC

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Most Read