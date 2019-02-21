Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

Blake Taylor, territory sales representative with AGI speaks to attendees of a Bayer Crop Science trade show at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Feb. 21. The trade show is about working closely with seed science while also working with industry partners. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

When it comes to seed innovation, Bayer Crop Science wants to be at the forefront.

The company hosted a special one-day trade show at Ponoka’s Calnash Ag Event Centre Feb. 21 for groups in the industry dealing with seed crop science.

It is a way to work closely with seed growers and processors, but also equipment suppliers who deal with the seeds, explained Nathan Klassen, acting seed growth manager for western Canada.

“It’s more of an education opportunity…How to get the most out of your seed treatment, seed treatment application tips,” said Klassen.

In addition to seed treatment there were presenters speaking on polymers and biologics used for seed coating and more. For Bayer, it’s about finding ways to increase the profitability of the seed.

When asked about some of the benefits of these innovations, Klassen offered that there is a growing world population and producers are having to grow more on less acres. Seed development is about trying to maximize yield potentials while minimizing disease.

Much of this is relatively new; Klassen pointed out that Bayer Crop Science is a development that’s only five years in. The reason that the seed growth team was created was because the company understood the work is more than just seed treatment. There is also a need to ensure seeds work well with equipment, having a need to ensure clean seeds before treatment and more.

The work is technical with clients looking for expertise in knowing how to properly do the work.

“We have very good relationships with the people that are commercially applying seed. The seed growers and the seed planters here in Alberta,” said Klassen.

For the future, he feels there is strong growth potential for seed quality and protection. “Most producers, they’re looking for every little bit to try and squeeze a few bushels or to be as productive as they can.”

There were several industry partners and equipment providers at the trade show including AGI (Ag Growth International). Blake Taylor, territory sales representative, said equipment providers are there to work with customers.

The company sells a seed treater that is quite technological, however, easy to use for growers and planters. He was on hand to display and demonstrate the company’s specialty seed treaters.



jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter