Red Deer’s next winter celebration is just around the corner

Red Deer’s winter celebrations will continue with an outdoor Snow and Ice Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 1st at Red Deer Civic Yards.

Snow Buddy and Santa Claus are teaming up for a snow and ice celebration that promises to be fun for the whole family!

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. where kids will have the opportunity to hop into their favourite piece of snow equipment, take part in a free craft and get their photo taken with Santa and a snow plow. Santa will be on site for photos from 12 until 2 p.m.

In addition to winter crafts and activities, guests will enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, and will have the opportunity to learn about the City’s Snow and Ice program, find out their Snow Zone and route, and sign up for Snow Zone Alerts with Notify Red Deer.

“We’re excited to celebrate winter and to chat with residents about our snow and ice program,” said Public Works Manager Greg Sikora. “We want to ensure everyone understands the program and has the opportunity to sign up for text alerts so they know when to move their vehicle during Snow Zone plowing.”

Parking will be available onsite or residents can take transit directly to the event.

Information about the event is available online at reddeer.ca/snow.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer