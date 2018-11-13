Council hears from public on proposed site for supervised consumption services

City council heard from approximately 29 citizens at a public hearing about a land use bylaw amendment for a proposed future supervised consumption services site at 5233 54 Avenue, near the existing Safe Harbour site.

With the public hearing extending well into the evening, council tabled the item for two weeks, to be debated at the Nov. 26th meeting. With the item tabled until Nov. 26th, council also cannot discuss the issue with each other, members of the public or the media until a decision is made to uphold the integrity of the hearing process.

An amendment to the existing Direct Control District (DC28), which describes land uses and regulations for development, is necessary for the proposed use.

This application is proposed as discretionary at this specific location and conditions can be applied to the development of the site, which currently contains an existing vacant building.

If the application is approved and a development permit is issued, Turning Point will relocate their existing operations, which include health programming and promotion, overdose prevention education services and community outreach, onto the new site.

