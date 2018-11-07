JB Owens presents her Lotus Liners product to the Dragons’ Den. photo submitted

Red Deer’s JB Owen presents her female hygiene product to Dragons’ Den

The show airs Nov. 8th

Red Deer’s JB Owen braved the fiery wrath of the Dragons’ Den to present her eco-friendly female hygiene product Lotus Liners.

The washable feminine product is designed to last three to five years.

“They’re designed to make women feel better, have a better experience, help the environment and help their pocket book,” said Owen.

She added that the products are for menstruation, incontinence and feminine freshness.

“The whole idea is that the FDA and Health Canada does not regulate feminine products, so they carry toxins, chemical astringents, bleaches and perfumes inside of them that’s all being absorbed into the woman’s body, causing obviously health concerns,” she said, adding that Lotus Liners have none of those properties.

Owen has been running the company for about four years now, and was someone who didn’t really enjoy using disposable products, so wanted to start something.

“And I have a young daughter and she was eight at the time and I thought, wow what’s her prospects for the next 40 years for her using disposable products that we already know are toxic and harmful to the body?”

And so began her research.

Owen reached out to the Dragons’ Den in February for an audition and went to Toronto in May to tape the show.

And she’s gotten a great response from women in the community.

“We’re in about 250 stores across Canada – health food stores, grocery stores, Pharmasaves and different pharmacies.”

In Red Deer, the product can be found at Nutter’s and Purearth Organics.

The starter pack is $39 and comes with three liners and a waterproof carry tote.

“A lot of people who use washable liners don’t like to use them when they go out of the house so we made it convenient for you to carry them with you,” she said.

A graduate of Lindsay Thurber High School, Owen encourages other women to do what they’re passionate about.

“Do what you love, do what you’re passionate about, because being an entrepreneur is a 24/7 job and the only person who’s going to pitch and love your product as much as you is you.”

People can tune in to watch Owen present to the Dragons’ Den Nov. 8th at 8 p.m. on CBC.

