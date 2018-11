Remembrance Day 2018 marks the 100th year anniversary of the end of World War I.

More than a thousand Red Deerians, including veterans and serving soldiers, came out to the Red Deer Legion service at the Servus Arena on Sunday.

Residents also took part in the Korean War Veterans’ Association service at Veterans’ Park on the cold, sunny Sunday morning.

